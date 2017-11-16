This Incredible Cascading Library Is Every Book-Lover's Dream

Book worms, ready yourselves for next level awesomeness: the most beautiful library has opened in China which can house up to 1.2 million books.
The Tianjin Binhai library’s design is inspired by an auditorium. The 33,700 m² space uses cascading bookshelves to create stairs, seating and the layered ceiling - all of which are filled to the brim with books.
Among all of that, there’s a luminous spherical auditorium which can be programmed to create different lighting atmospheres. Cool or what?
The library was designed by architects MVRDV. On their site, it reads: “The library, one part of a larger cultural complex masterplan, bases itself around a spherical auditorium which, coupled with the main atrium, forms an eye that acts as a focal point for the interior space.
“Terraced bookshelves echo the sphere throughout the atrium, leading users up into the heart of the library, before continuing around the building as louvers.”
We’ll leave you to get to know one another...
