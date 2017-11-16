This Incredible Cascading Library Is Every Book-Lover's Dream

Book worms, ready yourselves for next level awesomeness: the most beautiful library has opened in China which can house up to 1.2 million books.

The Tianjin Binhai library’s design is inspired by an auditorium. The 33,700 m² space uses cascading bookshelves to create stairs, seating and the layered ceiling - all of which are filled to the brim with books.

Among all of that, there’s a luminous spherical auditorium which can be programmed to create different lighting atmospheres. Cool or what?