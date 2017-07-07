This article contains images of various stages of cancer treatment that some viewers might find upsetting, discretion is advised. A man who lost half of his face to cancer is having his features rebuilt by a surgeon he credits with giving him hope once more. Tim McGrath, 38, was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma – an extremely rare form of soft tissue cancer - leaving him with a grape fruit-sized tumour growing on his face. Medics managed to cut out the cancerous tumour, but his body rejected multiple attempts to rebuild his features.

Caters Tim McGrath was first diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma after complaining of severe jaw pain in February 2014

But after a year of living with exposed flesh, top surgeon Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate heard about McGrath’s plight and agreed to help him - using skin from his leg and forearm to reconstruct his face. McGrath, a keen golfer, is now enjoying every opportunity he is given with the reconstruction work on his face set to continue in 2018. The Michigan native said: “After the operation to remove the tumour I was heartbroken, I didn’t realise that half of my face would be taken away and it wasn’t until I went to Dr Chaiyasate that I start to feel real hope again.

Caters At first McGrath turned down surgery and spent 18 months seeking non-surgical alternatives

“I was covered in scars from previous surgeries which limited my options for reconstruction but we went ahead and the outcome has been incredible. “He reconstructed my face using skin and muscle from my left leg, left forearm, and a flap from my forehead, and skin graphs were used to help the healing process. “I currently can’t drink liquid, eat through my mouth, or pronounce certain words, however my quality of life has improved massively. There are people who stare at me, mostly children who don’t understand, but I would hope that others look past what they can see.

Caters Eventually the tumour was cut out, but his body rejected multiple efforts to rebuild his features and McGrath was forced to live with exposed flesh for a year

“My journey has been long and mostly inconceivable to most, but I have an amazing support group around me and I draw strength from them daily. “I have been through something horrific, but if what I’ve gone through can inspire people to live their lives with gratitude for the things they take for granted than it makes what I’ve gone through all worth it.” McGrath was first diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma in February 2014 after complaining of severe jaw pain.

Caters Now McGrath has had his face partially reconstructed - using skin from his leg and forearm

An MRI revealed an egg sized tumour however McGrath turned down surgery and spent the following 18 months seeking none surgical alternatives. Unfortunately Synovial Sarcoma is resistant to many things, including chemotherapy, and the tumour continued to grow. He added: “At the end of May 2015 the tumour doubled in size and I had to have a tracheotomy fitted to enable me to breathe and a feeding tube so I could eat, because the tumour had invaded the space in my mouth. “Heavy doses of radiation caused the tumour to start dying and shrink and parts started to fall off, eventually I got my mouth back and I could eat very thin pieces of food.

Caters McGrath pictured with Dr Kingkrit Chaiyasate

“After the tumour shrank and the radiation treatment was over I had to wait a few weeks before they could remove the remaining mass.” In October 2015, McGrath was admitted to hospital where he remained for almost seven weeks following the initial 30 hour operation to remove and then reconstruct his face. Tim said: “Before the surgery they gave me the worst case scenario, they said I would have to lose my left eye and my left ear, but I didn’t believe that was going to be necessary.

Caters McGrath says the surgery has let him feeling more confident and hopeful about his life