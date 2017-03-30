Time Out Accused Of 'Disrespecting Chinese Culture' For Comparing Traditional Dumplings To Spots

Time Out London has been accused of “disrespecting Chinese culture” by comparing Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) to spots in a new video.

In the clip, created to promote London restaurant Dumplings Legend, people can been seen bursting the traditional dumplings with chopsticks.

The video was posted alongside the status: “Love popping spots AND eating dumplings? Combine the two with exploding soup dumplings at Dumplings Legend.”

But many viewers have pointed out that the correct way to eat Xiao Long Bao is to suck out the soup and eat the dumplings, adding that the video is “offensive”.