A Times Square motorist accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest pavements in the US and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. Richard Rojas, who was reportedly high on synthetic marijuana K2, was also charged with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Rojas was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters Richard Rojas is escorted from the 7th precinct by police officers

Michigan tourist 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed and her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically. The Associated Press reports Rojas had served in the US Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems. After his arrest, he told police he was “hearing voices” and expected to die, two law enforcement officials said. Synthetic marijuana is also known as K2 or Spice. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, users can experience “anxiety and agitation, nausea and vomiting, high blood pressure, shaking and seizures, hallucinations and paranoia, and they may act violently.” After the wreck he emerged from his vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders. “He began screaming, no particular words but just utter screaming. He was swinging his arms at the same time, said Ken Bradix, a security supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant who tackled Rojas.

Instagram/ Alyssa Elsman Alyssa Elsman was killed in the crash

Rojas initially tested negative for alcohol, but more detailed drug tests are pending. The carnage happened in a part of the city that has long been considered a possible terrorist target because of its large crowds, a concern that became elevated after the September 11 attacks and compounded by recent attacks in England, France and Germany in which vehicles plowed through crowds of pedestrians. Rojas’ motivation was unclear, but Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was “no indication that this was an act of terrorism.”

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ via Getty Images Officers secure the area after Rojas drove his car into pedestrians in New York's Times Square