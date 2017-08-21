9 Tips For Storing Leftovers Like A Boss

BravissimoS via Getty Images

Storing leftovers properly can mean the difference between a tasty meal and a couple of days with your head in the toilet. If you don’t know how long it takes for leftover rice to become inedible or you haven’t a clue whether it’s safe to put hot food straight into the fridge, experts at online food retailer Musclefood.com have your back. Here are their top tips for storing and serving leftovers safely:

1. Timescale As a rule, any leftover food needs to be put in the freezer or fridge within two hours of being cooked to stop harmful bacteria from spreading. 2. Equipment Store all leftovers in sealable, shallow containers as this will help them to cool quicker. 3. Temperature Most people believe you should wait for your food to cool before refrigerating it, but in fact the opposite is true. Even if it’s hot, it is best to store food in the fridge quickly to stop bacteria from multiplying. Leftover food must be below 5°C when stored and at least 60°C when reheated. Anything in between is considered the ‘danger zone’, as this is the perfect temperature to allow harmful bacteria to grow. 4. Rice Rice can make for a tricky leftover meal as it causes severe food poisoning if not heated to the correct temperature. Unlike other food, rice should be refrigerated or frozen within one hour, and has a shelf life in your fridge of about 4-6 days. When reheating, make sure to break down any large lumps with a fork so that it cooks evenly and be certain it is over 60°C before serving.