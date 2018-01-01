Writer and free-schools advocate Toby Young’s appointment to a new university watchdog has riled Labour MPs and a trade union, with critics pointing to his lack of experience and inflammatory comments about students.

The Department for Education has announced Young, who founded the West London Free School in 2011 and has been an enthusiast for Conservative education reforms, will sit on the board of the Office for Students (OfS).

The regulator will help head the government’s drive to apply market forces to higher education in England, and its remit includes overseeing contentious issues including university vice chancellors’ pay and enforcing ‘free speech’ on campus.

But Young’s involvement in the biggest overhaul in how universities have been regulated in 100 years has sparked outrage, with the University and College Union accusing the Government of “sneaking out” news of the appointment of a “Tory cheerleader” on New Year’s Day.

Young, whose late father Michael founded the Open University and is credited with coining the term “meritocracy”, described working-class grammar school boys who secured places at Oxford as “universally unattractive” and “small, vaguely deformed undergraduates” when writing about class in a 1988 book, The Oxford Myth.

Young recounted how the arrival of “stains” – as working-class students were known – had changed the university.

“It was as if all the meritocratic fantasies of every 1960s educationalist had come true and all Harold Wilson’s children had been let in at the gate,” he wrote.

Labour MP David Lammy said on social media on Monday: “Is that Toby Young who said I was wrong to criticise Oxbridge for failing to improve access?

“The Toby Young who only got into Oxford University because his Dad rang the tutor up?

“Toby Young who slated working class students? I thought it was New Year’s Day not April Fool’s Day.”