This Three-Year-Old Just Played An Amazing Prank, And Now None Of Us Feel Safe

We all love a good practical joke. That is, until the practical joke is being played on us. One three-year-old has won the award for best prank of 2017, after convincing her parent that she had hurt her foot.

The sneaky (but exceptionally smart) toddler had carefully peeled the skin off a red grape and placed it over her big toe, which looks from a distance an awfully lot like a massive bleeding hole. Then she told her parent she had hurt her toe. Excellent work child. The parent took a photograph of the cunning prank and shared it on Reddit with the caption: “That’s a piece of grape. She pranked the shit out of me.”