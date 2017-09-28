Tom Cruise has finally spoken out about claims that he wore a prosthetic bum during one infamous scene in ‘Valkyrie’.

This all started a month ago, when aptly-named Twitter user @ILuvButts247 shared a screengrab of a moment from the 2008 film, which rather prominently featured Tom’s rump.

They wrote: “Hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt.”