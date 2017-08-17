All Sections
    17/08/2017 08:58 BST | Updated 17/08/2017 15:18 BST

    Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Injury Halts Production Of Sixth Film

    'Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support.'

    Tom Cruise’s recent accident on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ has brought filming to a halt, Paramount Pictures has confirmed.

    Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tom had suffered an injury while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming action sequel in London.

    It was later confirmed that the 55-year-old actor had broken two bones in his ankle, after slamming into the side of a building, with reports claiming he would be out of action for two weeks.

    Donna Ward via Getty Images
    Tom Cruise

    Paramount Pictures has now issued a statement, confirming that filming will be brought to a standstill while Tom recuperates.

    A spokesperson said: “During production on the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

    “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery.

    “Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

    Director Christopher McQuarrie previously insisted that Tom’s injury shouldn’t affect the film’s July 2018 release date.

    TMZ
    ﻿Tom on the set of 'Mission: Impossible'

    Christopher told Empire magazine that Tom hitting the building was an intentional part of the stunt, but revealed the action star did it “at a slightly different angle” than intended on his fourth take, adding: “He knew the instant that he hit the building that his ankle was broken. You can see it on his face.”

    The director previously helmed the most recent addition to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, ‘Rogue Nation’, in 2015, with the sixth film slated for release on 27 July 2018.

