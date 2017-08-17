Tom Cruise’s recent accident on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ has brought filming to a halt, Paramount Pictures has confirmed.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tom had suffered an injury while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming action sequel in London.

It was later confirmed that the 55-year-old actor had broken two bones in his ankle, after slamming into the side of a building, with reports claiming he would be out of action for two weeks.