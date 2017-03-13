CBeebies is about to make mums up and down the country happy, by airing Tom Hardy’s next ‘Bedtime Stories’ segment on Mother’s Day (26 March 2017).
The episode will be the third instalment of the daily show to be delivered by the ‘Mad Max’ actor and is equally as well-timed as the previous two, which were shown on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day.
As the announcement confirms, Tom will be reading ‘There’s A Bear On My Chair’, but let’s be honest… Does that really matter? No. No, it does not.
The ‘Bedtime Stories’ appearances certainly show a softer side to the star, who recently featured as the ruthless, revenge-hungry protagonist of the definitely-not-child-friendly ‘Taboo’.
Fans of the drama were given some good news last week, when a second series was finally confirmed.
Sadly, there’s no word yet on when it will arrive on our screens, so we’re extra-pleased that CBeebies have stepped up to give us this Tom Hardy fix.
And if you think you’re going to struggle to wait until the end of the month, then Tom’s Valentine’s special should tide you over.