Tom Hardy's Final CBeebies Bedtime Story Teased In New Clip

Tom Hardy fans have been treated to a new teaser clip for his final CBeebies Bedtime Story, which honours his late dog, Woody.

Last year, Tom pre-recorded five separate stories for the children’s channel, and the upcoming instalment will be his last.

He’ll be reading ‘Fleabag’ by Helen Stephens, which tells the story of a young boy and his friendship with a scruffy dog.

It was previously revealed that the episode would serve as a tribute to Woody, who died earlier this year, and who appears in the pre-recorded clip alongside Tom, as he did in the previous four stories.