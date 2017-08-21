Tom Hardy's Final CBeebies Bedtime Story Teased In New Clip

Tom Hardy fans have been treated to a new teaser clip for his final CBeebies Bedtime Story, which honours his late dog, Woody.
Last year, Tom pre-recorded five separate stories for the children’s channel, and the upcoming instalment will be his last.
He’ll be reading ‘Fleabag’ by Helen Stephens, which tells the story of a young boy and his friendship with a scruffy dog.
It was previously revealed that the episode would serve as a tribute to Woody, who died earlier this year, and who appears in the pre-recorded clip alongside Tom, as he did in the previous four stories.
The channel has now shared a 20-second teaser clip on their Facebook page, and we’re not even a bit embarrassed to say we’ll be tuning in for the whole thing on Saturday (26 August) at 6.50pm on CBeebies.
Tom revealed that sad news that Woody had died in an emotional blog post back in June, writing: “I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance.
“Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyositis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age six.”
“Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.”