BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker has revealed he’s delighted to have been voted the nation’s favourite weather presenter.
The forecaster, who in 2001 was youngest male ever to present the BBC weather at the age of 22, has come out top in a poll of readers of the Radio Times website.
Tomasz was quick to thank his fans on social media, saying there “are some bigger names out there”.
He beat off competition from weather presenters past and present in the poll which received 25,000 votes.
BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood came second in the poll of over 50 national and regional weather presenters, with BBC Scotland’s Judith Ralston in third.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Tomasz Schafernaker said: “I’m really flattered…Hopefully we’ll have a lovely summer. It won’t be anything to do with me though! I’m not promising — that’s why I’m saying hopefully…”
Tomasz became infamous for raising “the finger” towards and after a gentle tease from the BBC news presenter Simon McCoy in the belief that he was off camera. A clip of his shocked and horrified facial expression has received more than 5.5 million hits on YouTube.
Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com Editor, said: “Despite the availability of weather forecasts at the touch of a button or a swipe of the phone, the fact that 25,000 people voted for their favourite weather presenter just shows the enduring popularity of our TV meteorological guides to us weather obsessed Brits.”