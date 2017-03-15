Tommee Tippee Launch Investigation After Parents Complain About 'Slimy' Milk Machines

Tommee Tippee has launched an investigation after parents across the UK have claimed one of the company’s milk machines becomes filled with a hidden build-up of a “mould-like” slimy substance.

The parents, who have been posting their concerns on the brand’s Facebook page, say they are finding the internal plastic tubing in the ‘Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep’ machine is “black with grime”.

“I am disgusted by what I just discovered,” Julie Hughes wrote.

“I have changed the filter etc and cleaned as advised.

“I trusted your company and machine. I trusted your machine to deliver what was promised.”