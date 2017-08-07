A venue in Manchester is being slated for hosting an event with Tommy Robinson.
People are giving the Bowlers Exhibition Centre one star reviews on Facebook in protest of its ‘An Evening With Tommy Robinson’ event where the ex-EDL leader will launch his new book called ‘Mohammed’s Koran’.
Posting about the event on Facebook, Robinson wrote: “Throughout the years, I’ve spent time at demonstrations and arguing on TV, but I’ve never had the opportunity to sit down and meet people.
“At this book launch event, we’ll enjoy great food, great company, and talk about the Koran, the future of Britain, and the struggles the West faces. In Mohammed’s Koran, I explain why Muslims Kill for Islam.
“It’s not exactly a light topic I know, but it’s an important one – and I hope you will join us to learn more about it. The event is extremely secure.”
Robinson has also been promoting VIP tickets to the event, costing £38.50, which include a signed book, a Q&A session and an invite to an after party “where we can relax and enjoy food and drink together until late.”
But while his supporters praised the event, it has also sparked outrage among locals who’ve taken to the Bowlers Exhibition Centre’s Facebook page to leave bad reviews and slam the decision to give Robinson a platform.
When asked about the backlash from the event, managing director Simon Colderley justified the decision, explaining the venue has “no political opinions or political agenda” but did not want to discriminate against Robinson.
He said:
“Bowlers Exhibition Centre has no political opinions or political agenda. We are a multi purpose exhibition centre that host a diverse range of events.
“We have taken a booking for Tommy Robinson’s official book launch on Friday 3rd Nov 2017. The book launch is a private ticket only event targeting Mr Robinson’s supporters and has been only promoted through his official social media platforms.
“One of factors in us accepting the booking is that Mr Robinson has said that he will donate his profits from the event to the Manchester bomb appeal.
“We will not be promoting this event through our website or any of our social media pages. The venue is ideally situated to host such an event due to its non city centre location and is confined to its own secure private grounds. Over the last 10 years we have twice hosted the Iraqi elections with the support from Trafford Council and Trafford police creating a safe and secure environment for such events.
“After careful consideration we did not think it fair to discriminate against Mr Robinson holding a structured sit down presentation and talk due to his political views.”
This is not the first time things have kicked off over a Tommy Robinson book event - police were called to attend his last one, which was held in an off-licence in Sunderland, when violence broke out.