People are giving the Bowlers Exhibition Centre one star reviews on Facebook in protest of its ‘An Evening With Tommy Robinson’ event where the ex-EDL leader will launch his new book called ‘Mohammed’s Koran’.

A venue in Manchester is being slated for hosting an event with Tommy Robinson.

Posting about the event on Facebook, Robinson wrote: “Throughout the years, I’ve spent time at demonstrations and arguing on TV, but I’ve never had the opportunity to sit down and meet people.

“At this book launch event, we’ll enjoy great food, great company, and talk about the Koran, the future of Britain, and the struggles the West faces. In Mohammed’s Koran, I explain why Muslims Kill for Islam.

“It’s not exactly a light topic I know, but it’s an important one – and I hope you will join us to learn more about it. The event is extremely secure.”

Robinson has also been promoting VIP tickets to the event, costing £38.50, which include a signed book, a Q&A session and an invite to an after party “where we can relax and enjoy food and drink together until late.”

But while his supporters praised the event, it has also sparked outrage among locals who’ve taken to the Bowlers Exhibition Centre’s Facebook page to leave bad reviews and slam the decision to give Robinson a platform.