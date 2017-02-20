It seems the new series of ‘Top Gear’ has taken a lead out of I’m A Celebrity’s book, with new lead host Matt LeBlanc being forced to chow down a horse penis during filming.

Confused about how a BBC motoring show and equine genitalia could wind up crossing paths? Allow us to explain.

While taping the new series of ‘Top Gear’ - the first since the departure of Chris Evans last year - newly-promoted presenters Rory Reid and Chris Harris ventured to Kazakhstan with Matt to do some filming on location.