Why Are Top Tories Delaying Universal Credit For Their Own Constituencies?

On Tuesday, Labour MPs secured another parliamentary victory over the government, forcing them to release impact assessments on the roll out of Universal Credit.

It is only weeks since the Opposition defeated the Tories on the general principle, with the Commons unanimously voting for a “pause and fix”. Unfortunately, the government has not honoured that vote as they were forced to do yesterday.

Instead, they came forward with various, mostly welcome but inadequate, concessions under cover of the Budget. My constituents in Barnsley are unlikely to notice much difference – we had the Universal Credit imposed in full in July.

But as an analysis has showed, there were some areas which were at least granted a delay while the slightly less punitive version of the Credit is developed. By strange coincidence, those areas include the parliamentary constituencies of the Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke, Prime Minister Theresa May, de facto Deputy PM Damian Green, and former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith.

The move means that all three Work and Pensions Secretaries who designed and imposed the Universal Credit across much of the country will all see it delayed for their own seats, with concessions such as a lower waiting time implemented beforehand.

These changes were quietly slipped out in DWP documents the day after last week’s Budget, with Gauke mumbling a few words about a revised schedule from the Despatch Box, and quietly publishing a document titled “Universal Credit Transition Rollout Schedule” on the DWP website, replacing a previous version.