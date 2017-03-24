Topshop's Bridal Collection Has Arrived And It's Beyond Dreamy

Brides-to-be on a budget rejoice! For those that don’t have thousands to wazz on a designer dress, Topshop has launched a bridal collection and boy, is it dreamy.

Comprising of five limited-edition bridal dresses, the collection will be available to buy online and in stores from Thursday 13th April 2017.

Ranging from sizes 4-16, and priced from £350-795, the bridal dresses suit an array of silhouettes, with tiered layers, peplums and sweeping trains styles to pick from in silk organza, draped lace and fine tulle.