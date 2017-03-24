All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    24/03/2017 11:01 GMT | Updated 24/03/2017 11:07 GMT

    Topshop's Bridal Collection Has Arrived And It's Beyond Dreamy

    Finally! 🙌 👰

    Brides-to-be on a budget rejoice! For those that don’t have thousands to wazz on a designer dress, Topshop has launched a bridal collection and boy, is it dreamy. 

    Comprising of five limited-edition bridal dresses, the collection will be available to buy online and in stores from Thursday 13th April 2017.

    Ranging from sizes 4-16, and priced from £350-795, the bridal dresses suit an array of silhouettes, with tiered layers, peplums and sweeping trains styles to pick from in silk organza, draped lace and fine tulle. 

    Topshop

    And Topshop have included 25 bridesmaid dresses too - with shoes, accessories and lingerie. 

    We’ve picked out a few of our favourite pieces:

    • Topshop Asymmetric Hem Slip In Pink
      Topshop
      £85 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Vintage Silk Godet
      Topshop
      £225 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Cold Shoulder Embellished
      Topshop
      £245 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Angel Sleeve Ruffle In Navy
      Topshop
      £125 from Topshop.
    • Fleur Eyelet Body
      Topshop
      £30 from Topshop. 
    • Bride Leaf Hair Clips
      Topshop
      £25 from Topshop. 
    • Betsy - Pink
      Topshop
      £79 from Topshop. 
    • Belle - Silver
      Topshop
      £79 from Topshop.
    • Beryl - Gold
      Topshop
      £79 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Tulle Midi Prom
      Topshop
      £425 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Tie-shoulder Maxi
      Topshop
      £350 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Flower Embroidered Maxi
      Topshop
      £395 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Embellished Pencil Dress
      Topshop
      £795 from Topshop. 
    • Topshop Cutwork Lace Bardot
      Topshop
      £450 from Topshop. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionweddings

    Conversations