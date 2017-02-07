The Tories have dropped a flagship pledge to build 200,000 discount homes for first-time buyers by 2020.

Instead, they will aim to create 200,000 new homeowners through a broader range of measures, including loan guarantee schemes and opportunities to share ownership, it was revealed in a housing white paper on Tuesday.

Starter homes, available only to first-time buyers under 40, and priced at a discount of at least 20 percent of their market value, were a key part of the Tory manifesto in 2015.

Shadow Housing Minister John Healey accused the Government of “watering down” its promise to help people get a start in the housing market.

“This is a white flag not a white paper,” he said.