Twelve Tory MPs have received plaudits from across the political divide for voting against the Government in order to put into law that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.
Just 305 MPs sided with the Government, giving the rebels victory and with it, Theresa May’s first Parliamentary defeat as Prime Minister.
Some 12 MPs from her party voted for the amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill - only 11 are technically rebels as John Stevenson voted both ‘aye’ and no’.
And as soon as the result was announced, the recriminations began - Stephen Hammond was sacked as vice chair of the Conservative Party.
The 12 Tories Who Voted Against Theresa May To Give MPs A Meaningful Vote On Brexit
-
Dominic Grieve, MP for BeaconsfieldEmpics Entertainment
-
Ken Clarke MP for RushcliffePA Wire/PA Images
-
Nicky Morgan, MP for LoughboroughPA Archive/PA Images
-
John Stevenson, MP for CarlislePA Archive/PA Images
-
Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and ChislehurstPA Archive/PA Images
-
Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon, Raynes Park, Morden and Motspur ParkPA Archive/PA Images
-
Oliver Heald, MP for North East HertfordshireYui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe in NottinghamshirePA Wire/PA Images
-
Sarah Wollaston, MP for TotnesPA Archive/PA Images
-
Jonathan Djanogly, MP for HuntingdonDave Thompson - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Antoinette Sandbach, MP for EddisburyPA Archive/PA Images
-
Heidi Allen, MP for South CambridgeshirePA Wire/PA Images