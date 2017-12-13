All Sections
    EU Withdrawal Bill: The 12 Tories Who Voted Against Theresa May On Brexit

    These Conservatives want a 'meaningful' vote on EU exit deal.

    13/12/2017 20:29 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Twelve Tory MPs have received plaudits from across the political divide for voting against the Government in order to put into law that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

    Just 305 MPs sided with the Government, giving the rebels victory and with it, Theresa May’s first Parliamentary defeat as Prime Minister.

    Some 12 MPs from her party voted for the amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill - only 11 are technically rebels as John Stevenson voted both ‘aye’ and no’. 

    And as soon as the result was announced, the recriminations began - Stephen Hammond was sacked as vice chair of the Conservative Party.

    The 12 Tories Who Voted Against Theresa May To Give MPs A Meaningful Vote On Brexit 

    • Dominic Grieve, MP for Beaconsfield
    • Ken Clarke MP for Rushcliffe
    • Nicky Morgan, MP for Loughborough
    • John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle
    • Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
    • Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon, Raynes Park, Morden and Motspur Park
    • Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire
    • Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire
    • Sarah Wollaston, MP for Totnes
    • Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon
    • Antoinette Sandbach, MP for Eddisbury
    • Heidi Allen, MP for South Cambridgeshire
