Twelve Tory MPs have received plaudits from across the political divide for voting against the Government in order to put into law that MPs would get a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

Parliament has taken back control. The final Brexit deal will have to be approved by Parliament. Hats off to the Tory rebels who held firm and stuck to their principles. #EUWithdrawalBill #Amendment7

Just 305 MPs sided with the Government, giving the rebels victory and with it, Theresa May’s first Parliamentary defeat as Prime Minister.

Some 12 MPs from her party voted for the amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill - only 11 are technically rebels as John Stevenson voted both ‘aye’ and no’.

And as soon as the result was announced, the recriminations began - Stephen Hammond was sacked as vice chair of the Conservative Party.