Torture survivors have won a High Court challenge against the Home Office over policy which saw asylum seekers fleeing persecution wrongly locked up in immigration detention centres. Mr Justice Ouseley ruled that the Home Office policy “lacked a rational or evidence basis” and wrongly allowed many who had been tortured overseas to be imprisoned. The Adults at Risk policy, introduced in September 2016, had redefined torture to refer to violence carried out only by official state agents.

Sean Dempsey - PA Images via Getty Images Yarls Wood immigration Removal centre in Clapham near Bedford in Bedfordshire (file picture)

The charity Medical Justice and seven former immigration centre detainees argued the legal definition was too narrow. The detainees included victims of sexual and physical abuse, trafficking, sexual exploitation, homophobic attacks, a child abused by loan sharks and a young man kidnapped and abused by the Taliban. The Home Office’s narrowed definition of torture excluded the seven from being recognised as torture victims. The judge stated that the definition of “torture” intended for use in the policy would require medical practitioners to “reach conclusions on political issues which they cannot rationally be asked to reach”.

Liberty Martha Spurrier of Liberty welcomed the ruling, describing the policy as 'a damning indictment of our Government'

After the ruling, one of the detainees who was unlawfully held and suffered mental health deterioration while he was in detention, said: “It has left a scar in my life that will never be healed. Although I was recognised as a refugee by an independent tribunal, the reminder of being detained as a torture survivor is torture itself. The policy allowed the Home Office to turn a blind eye to my suffering and the suffering of hundreds of other torture survivors.” Medical Justice claims it had raised concerns about the policy increasing the risk of harm to detainees directly with the Home Office, but that they were dismissed. The BBC reports the Home office says it does not intend to appeal against the ruling, which said aspects of its policy were unlawful. Some of these concerns were raised in an open letter published in The Guardian in July. A spokesman for Medical Justice said: “Narrowing the definition of torture by the Home Office demonstrates its sheer contempt for vulnerable detainees whose lives it is responsible for. The Home Office should have welcomed our evidence of the policy’s harm suffered by torture victims, not dismissed it.

