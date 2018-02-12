Conservative Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom has recieved a death threat signed “the real 48 per cent”.

The leading Brexiteer tweeted a photo of the threat addressed to her House of Commons office on Monday morning.

The letter said: “If you attempt to take away part of someone’s identity, there are consequences.

“We have watched as you have led us to the edge of the abyss. We will watch no longer. You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours.

It added: “We are coming for you.”