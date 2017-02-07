A Tory Health Minister was slammed on Tuesday for dismissing closures of NHS walk-in centres.

In a letter to the Health Secretary seen by The Huffington Post, Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth called remarks by Philip Dunne on walk-in centres, which are places where the public can receive urgent care for minor ailments, “especially ill considered”.

Dunne told MPs on Tuesday walk-in centres had been established “in a random way” by the previous Government, and needed to be located “more appropriately’.

His comments came as a response to a question by Labour MP Keith Vaz who said a walk-in centre in his constituency of Leicester East was being closed and moved to another area.

In a letter to Jeremy Hunt Ashworth said Dunne had “fluffed his opportunity to reassure the House” about the future of primary care in the UK.