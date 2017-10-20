It is “insane” that people on Universal Credit have to wait six weeks before they get paid the first installment of the benefit, a Tory peer has said.

Simon Wolfson, the chief executive of Next who also sits in the House of Lords, said while Universal Credit “in principle is a great idea” - how it was operating was a mistake.

“This idea people have got to wait six weeks to get paid must be wrong,” he told BBC Question Time on Thursday evening.

Wolfson said it did not make sense that claimants had to borrow money to tide them over until they got paid rather than for the government to pay people in advance by default.

“Those people who are in that postiion, they will have to go to very most expensive lenders,” he said. “It is insane for the government not to be the borrower.”