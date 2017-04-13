Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours that her relationship with reality star Chris Clark is already over.
Jesy was first rumoured to be dating the ‘TOWIE’ star after they were spotted looking cosy at the Brit Awards earlier this year, during which she and her bandmates snatched their first ever gong for Best British Single.
They confirmed they were an item weeks later in an Instagram snap, though anyone hoping to see the photo now will be disappointed to discover it’s been deleted.
Yes, according to The Sun, Jesy has removed all traces of Chris from her Instagram account and unfollowed him on the social media site, while all photos of her have also been removed from his page.
A representative for Jesy declined to comment when approached by The Huffington Post UK.
Chris was in the headlines last month, after a string of tweets he posted when he was still a teenager were unearthed and published in The Sun, in which he used a string of homophobic and racist slurs.
His spokesperson later said in a statement: “The posts are from four and six years ago when Chris was only 15 and 17 years old. These are not the kinds of messages which represent him in 2017.
“He understands how inappropriate these messages are, particularly now he reaches wider audiences and he deeply regrets his actions.”
Meanwhile, Jesy is currently on tour with her Little Mix bandmates, supporting Ariana Grande on the North American leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour.
The group are also gearing up to film their next music video, which it’s been claimed will feature several former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants, as well as the band’s mums.