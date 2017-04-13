All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/04/2017 08:53 BST | Updated 13/04/2017 12:35 BST

    Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Hints At Chris Clark Split, After He Disappears From Her Instagram

    The two began dating earlier this year.

    Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours that her relationship with reality star Chris Clark is already over.

    Jesy was first rumoured to be dating the ‘TOWIE’ star after they were spotted looking cosy at the Brit Awards earlier this year, during which she and her bandmates snatched their first ever gong for Best British Single.

    They confirmed they were an item weeks later in an Instagram snap, though anyone hoping to see the photo now will be disappointed to discover it’s been deleted.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    ﻿Jesy Nelson

    Yes, according to The Sun, Jesy has removed all traces of Chris from her Instagram account and unfollowed him on the social media site, while all photos of her have also been removed from his page.

    A representative for Jesy declined to comment when approached by The Huffington Post UK.

    Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
    Chris Clark

    Chris was in the headlines last month, after a string of tweets he posted when he was still a teenager were unearthed and published in The Sun, in which he used a string of homophobic and racist slurs.

    His spokesperson later said in a statement: The posts are from four and six years ago when Chris was only 15 and 17 years old. These are not the kinds of messages which represent him in 2017.

    “He understands how inappropriate these messages are, particularly now he reaches wider audiences and he deeply regrets his actions.”

    Meanwhile, Jesy is currently on tour with her Little Mix bandmates, supporting Ariana Grande on the North American leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour.

    The group are also gearing up to film their next music video, which it’s been claimed will feature several former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants, as well as the band’s mums.

    Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss
    MORE: uk celebrityLittle MixJesy NelsonChris Clark

    Conversations