Megan McKenna has revealed her regret at having sex on TV during her time on ‘Ex On The Beach’.
Before coming to people’s attention on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, Megan starred in the third and fourth series of the outrageous MTV reality show.
During her time on the show, she and then boyfriend Jordan Davies had sex in the contestants’ shared house, which aired as part of the coverage, and two years on, Megan has confessed that it’s something she now feels uneasy about.
Speaking to HuffPost UK on ‘BUILD’, she admitted: “I have a few regrets from when I was on ‘Ex On The Beach’. I did get a bit intimate with one of my boyfriends on there.
“I wish I didn’t… but it’s not like there was a film crew there, there were fixed rigged cameras, so it does seem like there isn’t anyone there. And he was my boyfriend. I was with him for a month, technically, on the show.
“I don’t know, there’s a few things I regret, but I suppose that it’s got me where I am today.”
However, she did have a word for the detractors who judge the show’s contestants for having sex in front of the ‘Ex On The Beach’ cameras, adding: “It is normal. I know that having sex on TV isn’t the best thing, but everybody [has sex]. So I don’t know why everyone’s making out like they don’t, because they do.”
When the contestants from the most recent series of ‘Ex On The Beach’ appeared on ‘BUILD’, they expressed similar sentiments, with Harriette Harper insisting: “I would say that everybody goes away and has fun on holiday - sun, sex and sand.
“So I think that everybody does do it, the difference is that there are cameras in your face.”
Ross Worswick then concluded: “At the end of the day, it’s a reality show, isn’t it? So we’re doing what everybody else does in real life, we’re just doing it on TV…
“I also think as well, it’s how people [on the show] speak about sex that offends people more than actually doing it.”
Watch Megan’s full ‘BUILD’ interview below: