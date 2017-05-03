Megan McKenna has revealed her regret at having sex on TV during her time on ‘Ex On The Beach’.

Before coming to people’s attention on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, Megan starred in the third and fourth series of the outrageous MTV reality show.

During her time on the show, she and then boyfriend Jordan Davies had sex in the contestants’ shared house, which aired as part of the coverage, and two years on, Megan has confessed that it’s something she now feels uneasy about.