Shocking images have emerged showing a plane which skidded off the runway and became stuck in mud on the edge of a cliff at a Turkish airport.
The Pegasus Airline’s Boeing 737 landing at Trabzon Airport in northern Turkey from the Turkish capital, Ankara.
It is not yet known what caused the incident.
None of the 162 passengers and crew on board were injured in the incident, Trabzon governor Yucel Yavuz said.
The airport was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
