    Trabzon Airport: Plane Skids Off Runway In Northern Turkey

    Enough to put you off flying for life.

    14/01/2018 11:03 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Shocking images have emerged showing a plane which skidded off the runway and became stuck in mud on the edge of a cliff at a Turkish airport.

    The Pegasus Airline’s Boeing 737 landing at Trabzon Airport in northern Turkey from the Turkish capital, Ankara.

    STRINGER via Getty Images
    The Pegasus Airlines plane is seen stuck in the mud
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    No one was injured in the incident

    It is not yet known what caused the incident.

    None of the 162 passengers and crew on board were injured in the incident, Trabzon governor Yucel Yavuz said.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    The plane had arrived from the Turkish capital Ankara
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Trucks try to pull back the stuck airplane at Trabzon Airport

    The airport was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

