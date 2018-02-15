Train And Bus Fares Have Skyrocketed In Last Four Decades, Figures Show

Train and bus fares have skyrocketed in the last four decades, official figures show.

Analysis obtained from the Department for Transport by Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas revealed that between 1980 and 2016, the cost of bus and coach travel rose by 64% and rail travel by 63%, despite a small drop in 2016.

The Brighton MP said the findings “fly in the face” of the government’s promise to cut carbon emissions and create a greener transport system.

Environment secretary Michael Gove pledged to phase out petrol and diesel cars on the UK’s roads by 2040 - but the cost of travelling by car has seen a continuous drop.

Plane tickets also cost about 20% less in 2016 than they did in 2000.