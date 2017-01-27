All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/01/2017 15:13 GMT

    ‘Trainspotting 2’: What Have The Cast Been Up To Since The First Film’s Release?

    From Ewen Bremner to Kelly MacDonald.

    It’s been a long time coming, but after 21 years, a sequel to ‘Trainspotting’ is now in cinemas.

    T2 Trainspotting’ charts what Mark Renton, Frank Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud have been up to in the many years since we last saw them, and while the characters have been busy, the actors who play them have also had a lot on.

    As the decades have passed, the cult film’s various stars have given many things a go, with one playing a vital role in a very well-known movie franchise, while another has won an Olivier Award.

    But who has given ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ a go? And which actor has made himself at home in a huge US TV series?

    Here’s what the cast have been up to…

    'Trainspotting': Where Are They Now?
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmnostalgiacelebrity galleriesTrainspottingEwan McGregorirvine welshjohnny lee millerewen bremner

    Conversations