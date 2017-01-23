‘Trainspotting 2’ isn’t even in cinemas yet, but actor Robert Carlyle has already addressed the possibility of whether a third film in the series could be made.
The actor has reprised his role as the fearsome Frank Begbie, and speaking at the Edinburgh premiere of ‘T2’, he admitted we may not have seen the last of the character.
After revealing that the latest film shows another side to Begbie, Robert told the Mirror: “And maybe that sets up another film in fact because Irvine Welsh has written ‘The Blade Artist’.
“We’ve been talking about that, I am up for doing it. So maybe we ain’t seen the end of Begbie just yet.”
The hotly-anticipated ‘Trainspotting’ sequel picks up 21 years after the first film ends, as Mark Renton returns to Edinburgh to face up to the friends he betrayed.
Kellie McDonald and Shirley Henderson both reprise their roles, alongside Robert, Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Jonny Lee Miller.
Critics have been largely positive about the movie, with Scottish publication The Daily Record writing: “Take a deep breath. Choose cinema. Choose first class. Choose ‘Trainspotting 2’.”