    13/06/2017 08:57 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 09:15 BST

    Tram Murder: Woman Charged After Man Hit In Manchester

    The man died at the scene.

    A 31-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was hit by a moving tram in Manchester. 

    Charrissa Loren Brown-Wellington was arrested on Sunday following reports of a collision at Victoria station. 

    Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    The man was hit by a tram at Victoria station and died at the scene (file picture)

    Brown-Wellington has been remanded to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court. 

    Stephen Rhodes, of Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “I’m absolutely devastated to hear that someone has died as a result of this tragic incident and my immediate thoughts are with this person’s family and friends.

    “As this is now a police investigation it would not be appropriate for me to make any further comment about what happened at this time.”

