A 31-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was hit by a moving tram in Manchester.
Charrissa Loren Brown-Wellington was arrested on Sunday following reports of a collision at Victoria station.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.
Brown-Wellington has been remanded to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.
Stephen Rhodes, of Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “I’m absolutely devastated to hear that someone has died as a result of this tragic incident and my immediate thoughts are with this person’s family and friends.
“As this is now a police investigation it would not be appropriate for me to make any further comment about what happened at this time.”