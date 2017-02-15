All of a sudden, a flailing, purple bird is everywhere on Facebook. It’s popping up in the comments on statuses, photos and news articles, and seems destined for global domination. But where’s it from and what does it mean?

Syd Weiler Facebook

Syd Weiler, a Florida-based illustrator, launched the set of Trash Dove Facebook stickers earlier this month without much fanfare. But then, as is the way with the internet, something rather strange happened. On 7 Feb, a Thai page published a video of the the nodding bird in a dance-off with a cat. At the time of publication, the video has been viewed 4 million times. It prompted a flurry of media attention in Thailand.

Weiler later thanked Thailand for making the purple bird a meme with a drawing of Trash Dove holding the Thai flag with its foot. When commenters pointed out that the foot hold was offensive, Weiler tweaked the image and posted a thank you video. “Hello Thailand, thank you all so so much for your support. I’m really glad that you like the stickers,” she said.

