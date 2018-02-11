ITV

Why should I watch ‘Trauma’? If you were gripped by ‘Doctor Foster’, chances are you’re going to enjoy ITV’s latest drama, ‘Trauma’, as it was penned by the same writer, Mike Bartlett. Given the huge ratings and awards success the BBC drama garnered, it’s fair to say expectations are high for Mike’s latest project. What is is about? ‘Trauma’ centres on the lives of two fathers, Dan Bowker and Jon Allerton, whose lives collide when Dan’s 15 year-old son Alex is stabbed and tragically dies in the trauma department attended by high-achieving consultant Jon. Heartbroken and blaming Jon for Alex’s death, he goes about avenging it, but it isn’t long before secrets come spilling out, as viewers are forced to question what makes a good man and what happens when the institutions who are supposed to protect us, let us down. Who is in the cast? Adrian Lester as Jon Allerton Educated, respected and admired, Jon is a trauma surgeon at a London hospital. He’s a man of precision in everything he does, but his life is turned upside-down when he is blamed for the death of a 15-year-old schoolboy in his department.

Where have you seen Adrian before? Adrian is probably best remembered for his role as Mickey Bricks in ‘Hustle’. He also took the lead in the BBC’s 2016 thriller ‘Undercover’ opposite Sophie Okonedo. Other credits include BBC’s ‘Bonekickers’ and Sky Atlantic’s ‘Riviera’. John Sim as Dan Bowker Factory worker Dan is a devoted family man, but he is left devastated and distraught when his son Alex is stabbed and he later dies in hospital. He points the finger of blame firmly at consultant Jon’s door and begins to unpick the very fabric of Jon’s life as he strives for justice.

Where have you seen John before? Jon lead the cast of BBC’s hit time travel crime drama ‘Life On Mars’ from 2006 to 2007, but ‘Doctor Who’ fans will best know him for playing The Master. Other credits include BBC series ‘The Village’ and ‘State Of Play’, as well as US shows ‘The Catch’ and ‘Intruders’. Lyndsey Marshal as Susie Bowker Susie is Jon’s wife and proud mum to their three children. But despite being married since their early 20s, Susie and Dan’s relationship begins to fall apart as he seeks vengeance on Jon for their son’s death. Where have you seen Lyndsey before? Lyndsey has an extensive career in theatre, starring in productions of ‘Redundant’, ‘A Midsomer Night’s Dream’, ‘Othello’ and ‘A Matter Of Life And Dead’, but TV viewers may recognise her from playing Lucy in ‘Being Human’ or as Ellie in the ‘League Of Gentlemen’ Christmas specials that aired last year. Rowena King as Lisa Allerton Lisa is Jon’s wife, who has a successful career as a psychiatrist at a private practice in an affluent part of North London.

Where have you seen Rowena before? She’s had a number of guest roles in the likes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Eli Stone’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Lie to Me’, ‘Death in Paradise’, ‘Midsomer Murders’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’. Jemima Rooper as Nora Barker Nora is a registrar who has been working with Jon in the trauma unit for the last two years. The pair have become close friends in that time, but many suspect their relationship could be something more.

