Nine service personnel on a nuclear submarine have been discharged from the Royal Navy after testing positive for drugs.

Compulsory drugs tests on HMS Vigilant – one of four Vanguard Class submarines which maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent – produced nine positive results, leading to nine individuals being discharged, the Press Association reports.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “We do not tolerate drugs misuse by service personnel. Those found to have fallen short of our high standards face being discharged from service.”