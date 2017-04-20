London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike next month.

The RMT union announced on Thursday that its members would walk off the job from 10pm on May 7 and “take other forms of industrial action” in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

The union said workers had voted to strike after one of its members was sacked and two others disciplined “for intervening to stop a serious assault (at London Bridge) station by a fare-dodger on fellow staff members including one who was pregnant”.

PA Wire/PA Images London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike from 10pm on May 7

RMT’s executive is to “instruct all members” at London Bridge to take strike action by “not booking on for any shifts commencing 22:00hrs on Sunday 7th May 2017 until 21:59 on Monday 8th May 2017”.

The incident that RMT members are striking over occurred last November and involved a fare-dodger, the union said, who “assaulted three members of staff, including pushing a pregnant colleague in the stomach”.

The union said in a statement: “The staff member who initially challenged the fare-dodger to produce a ticket or oyster card was disciplined on the ludicrous, trumped-up charge of ‘inciting or provoking an incident’. A third member of staff, who defused the situation after being repeatedly threatened with violence, has also been disciplined by London Underground when they should have been commended for their bravery.”