The victim, who was from Wandsworth, was first struck by an HGV and was subsequently hit by a second lorry and two cars, with no drivers stopping at the scene.

On Monday a 29-year-old woman died after being struck by two lorries and two cars as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill, south London.

Two of the four drivers involved in a fatal hit and run have been traced, police say.

The 49-year-old driver of the first lorry involved in the collision has since been traced and interviewed under caution.

The 52-year-old driver of the second car involved in the collision was arrested a day after the incident. He was taken into police custody and subsequently released under investigation.

Enquiries continue to trace the driver of the second lorry, and the driver of the first car involved in the collision.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Norwood Road at 6.48am on Monday. The victim was treated at the scene but pronounced dead at 7.21am.

Her family have been informed and they have requested she is not identified at this time as further relatives are yet to be made aware of her death. A post-mortem examination at Greenwich mortuary on Tuesday gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.

Acting detective sergeant Alastair Middleton said: “We want to hear from anyone who travelled from the south circular junctions of Norwood Road going towards the junction of Brixton Hill between the hours of 0630hrs and 0700hrs on the day of the collision. We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured some of the incident before or after the collision.

“We are also appealing for anyone who was passing and witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

“Enquiries are continuing to trace the two outstanding vehicles involved. A number of actions, including the recovery of local CCTV footage are in hand. I would urge the two drivers we are yet to trace come forward and speak with my team.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.