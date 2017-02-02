The fiance of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard. Carly Lovett, 24, from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, died in Sousse while on her first couple’s holiday with Liam Moore. She was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 26 2015.

PA Carly Lovett died during the Tunisia terror attack in 2015

An inquest into her death heard that the fashion blogger and Moore had run from the pool area of the hotel after hearing gunshots on the beach. Seeking safety, they fled into the hotel and up some stairs to what looked like an admin area for staff, the hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice was told. In a statement to the inquest, Moore described the couple comforting each other before there being an “explosion”. He said: “We were standing close to each other, just hugging each other and holding each other’s hands.

Amy Murphy/PA Archive Liam Moore at his fiancee's funeral at All Saints Parish Church in Gainsborough