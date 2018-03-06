A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead with stab wounds at her home in Twickenham, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Her husband and their two young boys were earlier found dead at Birling Gap, east Sussex, and police have said they are “not looking for anyone else” in connection to the deaths.
The Met said it was called to South Road, just before 6pm on Monday, “following concerns raised about the welfare of the occupants”, attending along with the London Ambulance Service.
A 47-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was found dead with stab injuries.
The Met said detectives “quickly sought to establish the welfare” of the woman’s husband, 57, and their children, aged 7 and 10, carrying out a “number of urgent enquiries”.
Almost an hour earlier the bodies of a man and two boys were found at Birling Gap seafront, East Sussex.
Sussex Police later notified the Met, and the link between the deceased was established.
“Whilst formal identification awaits, police believe that they are the deceased woman’s immediate family,” the Met said.
No arrests have been made, but the Met said, “at this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation”.
Post-mortem examinations for all four individuals will take place in due course, the Met said, adding that next of kin had been informed and “enquiries continue”.
Sussex Police have recovered a vehicle and a crime scene remains in place at the Twickenham home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4005, or locally to Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.