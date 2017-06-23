WISE WORDS: West End Star Tyrone Huntley On Dealing With Success (And Compliments)

For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to actor and musical theatre star Tyrone Huntley.

Having cut his teeth treading the boards in the likes of ‘Sister Act’ and as one of the original London cast members of ‘The Book Of Mormon’, Tyrone’s most recent West End role was playing C.C. White in ‘Dreamgirls’. He is about to reprise his role as Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre this summer.

What do you do to switch off from the world?

Music and television provide an easily accessible escape for me. Except when I’m watching Scandal which is becoming a bit too real and forces me to start theorising various real life political conspiracies!

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I’m quite the pessimist so I almost expect negativity - its positivity and compliments that I struggle with!

Steve Ullathorne

When and where are you at your happiest?

At home.

What has been the best piece of advice you have ever received?

You do you.

What has been the hardest lesson you’ve had to learn?

Hard work doesn’t always guarantee success.

What would you like to be able to tell your 13-year-old self?

Don’t allow the prospect of failure to stop you from trying.

What 3 things are at the top of your wish list?

World peace - for real.

Health and happiness for my family and friends.

£150 Million. A year. Net.

Steve Ullathorne

What do you think happens when we die?

I have no idea but hopefully something good because we will all have to experience it at some point! I hope that whatever happens, at some point we end up reunited with the ones we love.

When and where do you feel in the presence of something larger than ourselves?

On those occasions where the stars seem to align and everything just works out the way you want it to for no legitimate attributable reason.

What is the quality you most prize in your loved ones?

Understanding.

What keeps you grounded?

My fear of the future!

What is the most recent act of kindness you have received?

On a recent trip to LA, I was really impressed with the kindness of the staff working for this particular airline. Firstly, because of traffic, I was late getting to the airport and one lady-in-red really looked after me, rushed me through the VIP check in route and made sure I got on the plane. Then, once I was on the plane one of the stewardesses went out of her way to get me an herbal tea (in a mug!) when she found out I didn’t drink normal tea or coffee. As a nervous flyer, I was put at ease and it made the whole experience actually rather pleasant.

Evening Standard ‘Emerging Talent’ award winning actor Tyrone Huntley is set to reprise the role of ‘Judas’ in Jesus Christ Superstar from 11th August – 23rd September at Regents Park Open Air Theatre.

