Uber Driver Found Guilty Of Murdering His Children And Trying To Kill His Wife

WARNING: This report contains images of burns injuries some readers may find distressing. Discretion is advised. A father who killed his two young children with a petrol-soaked cloth and then tried to kill his wife in a gas explosion has been found guilty of murder. Jurors heard Uber driver Endris Mohammed attempted to murder his wife, Penil Teklehaimanot, by tampering with a gas pipe and setting fire to the family home in Hamstead, Birmingham. Mohammed had denied the murders of eight-year-old Saros Endris and his sister Leanor, six, claiming diminished responsibility allegedly caused by a depressive disorder.

SWNS Saros Endris, eight, and his sister Leanor, six were murdered by their father

A two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Mohammed - who was found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder - appeared normal in the run-up to the deaths. Mohammed, who will be sentenced on Monday, pursed his lips but showed no other sign of emotion as he was found guilty just 30 minutes after the jury retired. Mohammed, who suffered burns to his head after setting the passenger side of his cab alight on the night of the killings, admitted smothering his children.

SWNS Mohammed denied the murders, claiming diminished responsibility allegedly caused by depressive disorder

He did not give evidence during his defence case but argued through his legal team that he was depressed about his future amid money worries. The 47-year-old fled in his cab after killing Saros and Leanor at their home in Holland Road in the early hours of 28 October last year, having bought a fuel can and three litres of petrol the previous day. Mohammed met his wife in 2006 in Kent, after they came to Britain from East Africa as asylum seekers.

SWNS Mohammed suffered burns to his head after setting the passenger side of his cab alight on the night of the killings