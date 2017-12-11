Uber Due In Court In Fight Over London Licence, Days After Sheffield Suspension Announced

Uber will defend its right to operate in London at a hearing next year following a preliminary hearing in London on Monday. Lawyers for the ride-hailing app appeared at a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates court today to set out plans for a fuller hearing to be heard some next year. A provisionally date of April 30 has reportedly been set.

NEW: Uber appeal case planned provisionally for April 30th — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) December 11, 2017

Speaking during Mayor’s Question Time last Thursday, Sadiq Khan warned that Uber’s appeal “could go on for a number of years”. Uber’s 40,000 drivers, representing around one in three of all private hire vehicles on the capital’s roads, can continue to take passengers until the appeals process is exhausted. The legal battle pitches one of the world’s richest cities against a tech giant known for its forays into new markets that have prompted bans, restrictions and protests, including by drivers of London’s famous black cabs.

PA Archive/PA Images Uber is due in court Monday to fight to regain a licence to operate in London

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has apologised to Londoners over its ban and met Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown in October for what both sides described as constructive talks. Brown told Reuters in November that “there are some discussions going on to make sure they are compliant”. An Uber spokesperson told HuffPost today: “We filed our appeal so that we can continue serving millions of riders and tens of thousands of drivers in London. “However, we continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London in order to resolve this. As our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said, we are determined to make things right.” The London hearing comes after Sheffield City Council confirmed last week that it had suspended Uber’s licence from December 18. Uber last week expressed frustration over that decision, saying it had attempted to resolve an administrative matter concerning its licence before the council took action over it. The company had sought to change the name on “our licence as the named individual would soon be leaving the company”, something the council said it was unable to do.