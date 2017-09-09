Uber is adding a surcharge to its fares to help pay for cleaner vehicles.

The controversial minicab app firm announced that all vehicles operating standard uberX journeys in London will be hybrid or fully electric by the end of 2019.

It is hoping to reach the same standard across the rest of the UK by 2022.

From next month, a 35-pence surcharge will be added to fares in London to help fund a scheme whereby Uber drivers can receive up to £5,000 towards the cost of upgrading their car to a hybrid or electric model.

A fee will also be added to journeys in other towns and cities over the next year, the Press Association reported.

Other measures being introduced by Uber include offering up to £1,500 of credit to 1,000 people scrapping an old diesel vehicle and a goal of making every Uber vehicle in London electric by 2025.

Fred Jones, Uber’s head of UK cities, said: “Air pollution is a growing problem and we’re determined to play our part in tackling it with this bold plan.

“Londoners already know many cars on our app are hybrids but we want to go much further and go all electric in the capital.

“Our scrappage scheme will also take polluting vehicles off the road and encourage Londoners to get into a shared car to connect with public transport instead.”

Meanwhile Uber has been embroiled in PR misfires and accusations over its alleged handling of sexual harassment claims.

Earlier this year, a former Uber engineer accused the company of overlooking sexual harassment, which ultimately led to the resignation of former CEO Travis Kalanick in June. Uber appointed a new CEO late last month.