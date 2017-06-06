And while there are many aspects of the summer we can’t help you with - y’know, like the weather - we are here for some of the more important decisions starting with the most obvious: Which festivals are worth getting a ticket for?

Over the next few months, the UK will play host to a number of events, with homegrown talent and worldwide superstars making their way between stages up and down the country.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend of going back to basics and camping in the rain, or a luxe day out in the capital, we’ve got you covered.

Check out 10 festivals worth buying a ticket for below...