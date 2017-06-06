Music fans, it’s officially time: Festival season is upon us.
And while there are many aspects of the summer we can’t help you with - y’know, like the weather - we are here for some of the more important decisions starting with the most obvious: Which festivals are worth getting a ticket for?
Over the next few months, the UK will play host to a number of events, with homegrown talent and worldwide superstars making their way between stages up and down the country.
Whether you’re looking for a weekend of going back to basics and camping in the rain, or a luxe day out in the capital, we’ve got you covered.
Check out 10 festivals worth buying a ticket for below...
1. Glastonbury
When: 21 - 25 June
Where: Pilton, Somerset
In 2018 the festival will take a year off, so expect revellers to be partying twice as hard to make up for it.
This year, headliner duties fall to Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, but it’s away from the Pyramid Stage that things really get exciting.
French duo Justice will make their first ever Worthy Farm appearance, while retro acts Shaggy and The Jacksons will also perform on the West Holts stage.
2. British Summertime Festival
When: 30 June - 9 July
Where: Hyde Park, London
This annual event once again boasts one of the most eclectic line-ups on the festival calendar, with everyone from Blondie to Kings of Leon and Justin Bieber set to perform.
3. Latitude
When: 13 - 16 July
Where: Henham Park, Suffolk
Latitude was easily one of the best weekends of summer 2016 and this year, it’s going to be even bigger and better, with Mumford And Sons hosting a Gentlemen Of The Road stopover day. Oh, and don’t forget your swimming gear.
4. Lovebox
When: 14 - 15 July
Where: Victoria Park, London
Actual. Frank. Ocean. Need we say more? No? Good.
5. Secret Garden Party
When: 20 - 23 July
Where: Mill Hill Field, Cambridgeshire
If you’ve never experienced Secret Garden Party then now is literally your last chance.
As their farewell letter explains, SGP began life as 500 people trying to have a good time, and in the years since, it’s morphed into one of the best events on the British festival scene calendar.
6. V Festival
When: 29 - 20 August
Where: Weston Park, Staffordshire and Hylands Park, Chelmsford
Now in its 22nd year, V will welcome US superstars Pink and Jay Z to headline the event, but they’ll be joined by a whole host of British favourites including comeback kings Craig David and James Arthur, along with Ella Eyre and Jess Glynne.
7. Reading And Leeds
When: 25 - 27 August
Where: Richfield Avenue, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds
After delighting fans in 2013, Eminem will be back for more across the Bank Holiday weekend.
This time around, he’ll be joined by festival favourites Kasabian and Muse, while Major Lazer, Liam Gallagher and Fatboy Slim are elsewhere on the bill.
8. End Of The Road
When: 31 August - 3 September
Where: Lamar Tree Gardens, Dorset
Father John Misty will headline the Dorset event, months before fans around the UK get to see his Pure Comedy tour live.
End Of The Road is proof that it’s not all about the line-up though, and the festival prides itself on having no VIP areas and creating “a unique atmosphere, relaxed and friendly but serious about music”.
9. Bestival
When: 7 - 10 September
Where: Lulworth Estate, Dorset
For the first time in its history, Bestival is leaving the Isle Of Wight behind, swapping Robin Hill for the grounds of Lulworth Castle. Expect all the usual fun and games, though. Yes, we mean plenty of glitter, dressing up and the Saturday afternoon parade.
While the festival may have a location, many of its best stages will making the move too, including 206 favourite the Jägerhaus, with acts including Blossoms, Circa Waves and Shadow Child all DJing across the weekend.
10. Festival No. 6
When: 7 - 10 September
Where: Portmeirion, Wales
It’s not just about the music at Festival No. 6, and - along with one of the most picturesque locations - the event boasts an impressive arts and theatre offering, while available activities include paddle-boarding, swimming and torchlight processions.