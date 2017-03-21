UK Follows US Ban On Laptops On Flights From Middle East And Africa

The government has confirmed it will ban laptops and other electronic devices on certain flights entering the UK - in a move mirroring rules implemented in the US on Tuesday. Downing Street said on Tuesday afternoon that airline passengers would be banned from carrying laptops in cabin luggage on inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. In announcing the ban, Downing Street said that the “safety and security of the travelling public is our highest priority”. “That is why we keep our aviation security under constant review and put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate”.

Compassionate Eye Foundation/Steve Smith via Getty Images Downing Street confirms ban on laptops and other electronic devices on certain flights entering the UK

It continued: “The Prime Minister has chaired a number of meetings on aviation security over the last few weeks, including this morning, where it was agreed that new aviation security measures on all inbound direct flights to the UK from the following countries will be introduced: Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia. “We have been in close touch with the Americans to fully understand their position.” Downing Street said the affected airlines had been informed of the new requirements which will see passengers boarding flights to the UK from the listed countries banned from taking any phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal sized mobile or smart phone (larger than Length: 16.0cm, Width: 93cm. Depth: 1.5cm) into the cabin of the plane. Devices exceeding those specifications will need to be placed into hold luggage and checked-in before going through central security. “The additional security immures may cause some disruption for passengers and flights, and we understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to maintain the safety of British nationals,” Downing Street said.

No10: Final decision on laptop ban taken by PM and "all relevant ministers" at a meeting this morning. Under discussion "for last few weeks" — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 21, 2017

The US government on Tuesday banned laptops, tablets and other electronic devices in the cabins of flights to and from the US from nine airlines operating in parts of North Africa and the Middle East. The ban affects devices larger than a mobile phone including cameras, DVD players and electronic games and is believed to have been prompted by ongoing threats from terrorist groups against commercial airlines. Officials from the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation imposed the change which affects passengers on direct flights to and from the US from 10 airports in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The airlines are all foreign carriers and have 96 hours to implement the change which will require passengers to put the banned devices in checked luggage, officials have said. The airlines are: Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, Saudia and Turkish Airlines. Authorities referred to the recent downings of commercial planes by terrorists and the deadly attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people last June in justifying the ban. A tweet from Royal Jordanian airlines created confusion Monday when it informed passengers of the ban before the security measure was officially announced. The tweet was later deleted. The company said that starting March 21, passengers could no longer bring cameras, DVD players and electronic games with their carry-on items and that such items must be checked on flights to and from New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal. Cell phones and medical devices would still be permitted, Royal Jordanian tweeted in a statement.

STR New / Reuters Royal Jordanian airlines caused confusion by tweeting about the US ban before officials formally announced it