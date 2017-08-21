Monday morning may have opened with grey, damp skies, but a mini heatwave could be winging its way towards the UK thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Gert.

Tropical air and a low pressure system are coming across the Atlantic, while a small ridge of high pressure is pulling up warm air from the south.

Temperatures in the UK on Monday are set to reach between 23-25C, with high of 27C expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.