Monday morning may have opened with grey, damp skies, but a mini heatwave could be winging its way towards the UK thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Gert.
Tropical air and a low pressure system are coming across the Atlantic, while a small ridge of high pressure is pulling up warm air from the south.
Temperatures in the UK on Monday are set to reach between 23-25C, with high of 27C expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Most areas of the UK will be in the warm sector today and tomorrow, prominently south west London, Exeter, Devon and south Wales. The north west and Northern Ireland are expected to stay rainy however.
You’d wise to lap up the warm weather while you can because come Thursday the mercury will be dropping back down to 22C.
Going into the hot weather, conditions are set to become brighter and less damp grey, though wall-to-wall sunshine is unlikely to occur.
So far August has been cooler and wetter than average, with temperatures so far peaking at around 25C.
Gert is the second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season.