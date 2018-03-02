[READ MORE: Can you take a day off if you can’t get to work? Your rights in the snow explained] Meanwhile the Irish Met Office has extended its red weather warning for the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath to 9am tomorrow. Trains A number of rail and bus services in the amber alert area were suspended throughout Friday morning. Virgin Trains East Coast are running no services north of Newcastle on the east coast on Friday and does not expect to run services between Carlisle and Scotland for the rest of Friday on the west coast.

#VTECUpdate We will no longer be able to run a service to and from #Edinburgh on the 2nd March.



This is due to significant snow fall in the #BerwickUponTweed area blocking all lines.



We are in the process of updating the website, check back here: https://t.co/MMCzGKaaRy. — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) March 1, 2018

London Waterloo, the UK’s busiest train station, will close at 8pm on Friday as services on South Western Railway wind down from 6pm. Reporters on the ground have described the current situation there, as of 3.58pm, as “very busy”. While one commuter said simply: “Trains down... Everything delayed”. [CHECK YOUR TRAIN: See National Rail’s list of current disruptions]

@BBCTravelAlert 15:46 Trains down at Waterloo rail Station. Everything delayed pic.twitter.com/KWNevi2W38 — Twinkle Toes ⛄Tracy 🐭🐁📻🎹🎸📷 (@_littlecreature) March 2, 2018

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Owing to the continued extreme weather conditions we are asking people not to travel across the South Western Railway network today unless absolutely essential. “Services across the route will also be stopping early this evening. “We thank passengers for their patience as we manage these extreme conditions and anyone who has to travel today should check National Rail and South Western Railway websites.”

📣⚠️ We are advising passengers to complete your journey BEFORE 15.00 today. While a good service is currently running on most routes, the weather is expected to deteriorate this afternoon and we may be prevented from running services on some routes. pic.twitter.com/b2SR0CNMbI — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) March 2, 2018

Southern is advising passengers to complete all journeys before 3pm on Friday. A spokesman added: “While a good service is currently running on most routes, the weather is expected to deteriorate this afternoon and we may be prevented from running services on some routes.” C2c announced 90% of scheduled trains will run as usual on Friday with the exception of some peak services and a normal timetable is planned for Saturday and Sunday.

IMPORTANT: Special timetable today with 90% of normal trains scheduled but some peak changes. Normal timetable planned for Sat & Sun but all trains to Fenchurch Street and none to Liverpool Street. Check https://t.co/ZXxD4N6y6q for more details pic.twitter.com/5e1fsbgAgC — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) March 2, 2018

Greater Anglia is running a reduced service on Friday with limited weekend services subject to delays, cancellations and alterations. TfL rail has listed planned cancellations for Friday between Liverpool Street and Shenfield and Gidea Park. A spokesman added: “Aside from these cancellations, we plan to run a full service this afternoon and evening.”

ℹ️ (1/2) The planned cancellations this evening are:



From Liverpool Street to Shenfield: 16:57, 17:20, 17:42, 18:32, 18:37 and 18:57



From Shenfield to Liverpool Street: 17:44



From Gidea Park to Liverpool Street: 18:02 and 18:22. — TfL Rail (@TfLRail) March 2, 2018

ℹ️ (2/2) Aside from these cancellations, we plan to run a full service this afternoon and evening. We advise you to check your journey on https://t.co/WaF1brqsi4 before travelling as the adverse weather may cause further disruption. — TfL Rail (@TfLRail) March 2, 2018

⚠️ Please only travel if your journey is necessary - Due to significant impact the ongoing severe weather has had on our train fleet this week Greater Anglia will be running a reduced service across the network on Friday 2 March 2018. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PH5NNxmTNR — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2018

#EMTUpdate: We are working with Network Rail to monitor and understand how the weather will affect our services for the rest of the day and this weekend. For the latest route status see here: https://t.co/ydGDghsnQC — East Midlands Trains (@EMTrains) March 2, 2018

Flights Here are the 10 airports with the most cancellations as of Friday evening: London Heathrow: 370 Dublin: 342 Edinburgh: 219 London City: 153 Bristol: 139 Glasgow International: 132 Manchester: 70 London Gatwick: 69 Southampton: 58 Birmingham: 53 Flights at Scotland’s busiest airports are facing another day of disruption and cancellations.

Update: Edinburgh Airport remains open & operating. We have flown 31% of our schedule today. We are currently scheduled to have departures up to 20:50 tonight. Our expectation is that airlines will run full schedule tomorrow and we continue to work hard to make that possible. 1/4 — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) March 2, 2018

We will be snow clearing throughout. We remind passengers that both easyJet and Ryanair have cancelled operations for today. Any passengers whose flights have been cancelled should not come to the airport. 2/4 — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) March 2, 2018

It's important that passengers only travel to the airport if their airline confirms their flight is flying. Today remains challenging & there will be disruption. We understand that the fluidity of the situation can be frustrating & thank passengers for their ongoing patience. 3/4 — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) March 2, 2018

Passengers can visit our website for a list of cancellations throughout the day: https://t.co/F0oP0fa4WN. Yellow weather warnings remain in place and the safety of our passengers and our staff is our priority. We ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel. 4/4 — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) March 2, 2018

Edinburgh Airport was open and Glasgow Airport said teams worked through the night clearing snow from the airfield, but passengers have been warned to only travel to the airport once they have checked the status of their flight with the airline.

Our teams have worked tirelessly to overcome what has been the worst snowfall in our history. We're currently operational, however, there are a large number of delays and cancellations. Please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport. pic.twitter.com/xPlKVVu0Kb — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) March 2, 2018

Friday 2nd March: severe weather conditions across the UK and Europe mean that some flights are cancelled or delayed today. Please check your flight with your airline and do not travel to Gatwick if it is cancelled. Allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you're flying. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) March 2, 2018

Weather update: Extreme wintry conditions expected to continue in the UK & Europe today. Please continue to check your flight status with your airline before making your way to Heathrow, and take extra care when travelling. https://t.co/XxbDtyaoYr — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 2, 2018

Roads and public transport After hundreds of motorists were forced to spend the night in their cars on the A31 in Hampshire, police have announced the road is now accessible and those who abandoned their vehicles there may retrieve them. Greater Manchester Police have issued guidance to drivers in that area after a similar incident overnight on the M62.

LATEST UPDATE FOR DRIVERS pic.twitter.com/KXohCf9zae — G M Police (@gmpolice) March 2, 2018

The #A31 is now accessible so if you your car is abandoned there, you are able to recover it, but please take extra care. If there is a problem then please call us on 101 and we will advise the best course of action. — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) March 2, 2018

*SNOW ADVICE* the weather is causing disruptions across the county. We are advising people to stay home & stay warm where possible. All updates on road closures will be available on our website here: https://t.co/6fRgU4LRIo pic.twitter.com/kJLuYLU9xB — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) March 2, 2018

Updated road closures at 11:20am:

•A723 Hamilton To Strathaven – (New Addition)

• A70 Lang Whang

•A73 Lanark to Braidwood

•A721 at Kilnkadzow

•Cairnmuir Road East Kilbride

•A73 Abington to Lanark

•Carscallan Road Hamilton to Strathaven — SouthLanCouncil (@SouthLanCouncil) March 2, 2018

A number of bus operators are also warning of disruption to routes on Friday morning while Edinburgh Trams is running a reduced service. Hundreds of schools up and down the country will remain closed, including in Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, East Lothian, West Lothian and Edinburgh. Glasgow School of Art has also been closed until Monday. Centre Parcs guests due to arrive for the weekend on Friday have been told to stay away for safety - with the company offering alternative dates or refunds. Meanwhile, according to posts on Twitter, some of those currently holidaying in the idyllic forest villages have been given a free weekend break to avoid travelling home through the snow.

Good on @CenterParcsUK for this, great folk and no mistake. Feel sorry for everyone who was due to start their break today but everyone safer this way. pic.twitter.com/VVesaw0QAR — Matt Collins (@charitychap) March 2, 2018

Sport The weekend sporting programme continues to be badly affected by the wintry weather, with Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game between Shrewsbury and Peterborough called off. Sub-zero temperatures have left parts of the Montgomery Waters Meadow pitch frozen and, with the temperature not set to rise above freezing, the club took an early decision to call it off. The League Two fixtures at Barnet, where Port Vale were the visitors, and Exeter, who were scheduled to host Chesterfield, have also been postponed. In Super League, Hull say they expect Friday night’s televised game against Warrington to go ahead despite traffic problems.

A few more games have now been called off (Doncaster and Crawley) - that means we're down to just 4 in League 1 and 3 in League 2: pic.twitter.com/XvwRoCpRHQ — Ben Mayhew (@experimental361) March 2, 2018