Forecasters warned of a danger to life on Thursday as Storm Caroline is predicted to bring gusts of up to 90mph as it hits Scotland.

The Met Office has issued an amber “be prepared” weather warning as train and ferry services have been suspended in parts of Scotland and schools and nurseries in the Western Isles are closed.

Scottish police have warned people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The Met has also issued a snow and ice warning saying by Friday snow showers will become “increasingly frequent” and will extend beyond Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England to “many other northern and western parts of the UK”.

The heaviest and most frequent snow showers, it said, will be confined in northeast Scotland on Saturday.