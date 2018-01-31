The winter gloom continues for the UK with temperatures predicted to plummet as low as -10C at the weekend. The cold spell is expected by forecasters, following snow and sleet earlier in the week. Motorists faced risky driving conditions as snow fell across some parts of Scotland on Wednesday, with the M74, M77 and M8 among the routes affected.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be prepared” warnings of snow and ice for northern, western and southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, which are valid from 3am until 6pm on Wednesday. It said two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places above 200m while some snow is also possible at low levels. Forecasters are warning of ice on untreated surfaces and frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail on Wednesday.

