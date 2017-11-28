Russell Cheyne / Reuters The Met Office has issued ice warnings as temperatures are set to plummet; a pedestrian is pictured walking across snowy pavements in Scotland, above

Forecasters have warned of the risk of ice for parts of Britain as the cold snap continues across the country with temperatures set to plunge to minus 10C (50F) on Thursday. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of Wales, the North West and West Midlands as councils revealed they were preparing for freezing temperatures. Drivers and commuters in remote areas have been urged to be cautious as overnight temperatures dipped to 1C (34F) in Northern Ireland, 1.2C (34.16F) in Myerscough in Lancashire and as low as minus 2.9C (37.22F) in Cairnwell, Scotland.

PA Chances of snow this week

Motorists have been warned road temperatures could be 1C-2C lower than the air figures. Meteorologist Martin Bowles, from the Met Office, said: “We’ve got a very showery situation, with some showers coming through overnight and it’s quite cold so where you get showers and then the surface gets wet and freezes over, you can get problems with ice on pavements and roads.” Thursday is tipped to be the coldest day of the week for large parts of the country, with the mercury expected to fall as low as minus 10C (50F) in some parts making it cooler than Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, which is due to have a high of 7C (44.6F) later in the week.

Speaking of the possibility of snow, Bowles said: “All this week there’s going to be showers down the eastern side of the country, even today and tomorrow we’re likely to get some snow on higher ground, places like the North Yorkshire moors. “And because Thursday is that much colder, there’s potential for snow a bit further south, places in East Anglia, Lincolnshire and perhaps some snow reaching city levels, such as Newcastle and Durham.” The colder conditions come as the Local Government Association’s (LGA) annual winter readiness survey shows that councils are well prepared for plummeting temperatures with a substantial stock of grit. Some 92% of councils have either more salt in stock for this year, or the same level as they did last year, and the LGA said gritters would be out treating thousands of miles of roads whenever overnight temperatures drop below zero in the coming days.

Are you going to see snow this week? Here's a guide to all you need to know about the weather this weekhttps://t.co/PxPFKLOWfl — Met Office (@metoffice) November 27, 2017