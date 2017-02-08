WATCH: Dramatic scenes in the #Senedd as UKIP's @DavidRowlandsAM ADMITS that the Leave campaign lied in order to secure a Leave vote. pic.twitter.com/slzfrmLd00

A Ukip Welsh Assembly Member has said the Brexit campaign “lied” in order to win the EU referendum.

David Rowlands made the surprise admission as he argued campaigners who backed Britain’s original entry into Europe of peddling even greater mistruths.

Speaking in the Senedd on Wednesday, Rowlands said, to gasps of shock from other Members: “I’m fortunate enough to be older to have heard the promises that took us into the EU and I can assure you the lies that took us into the EU they are the greater lies that has taken us out.