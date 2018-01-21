Ukip Leader Henry Bolton Refuses To Quit Despite Party Issuing Vote Of No Confidence

Ukip’s ruling body has issued a vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton – but he is refusing to stand down.

The anti-EU party’s National Executive Committee met today to discuss the future of Bolton, who has generated more than a week of negative headlines about his private life and the conduct of his now ex-girlfriend Jo Marney.

At a meeting in Central London today which went on for more than two and half hours, Bolton was grilled over his conduct before a vote was held.

Party members will now have the final say over Bolton’s future at a special meeting within the next four weeks.

A statement issued by a party spokesman said: “Having heard a statement from Mr Bolton, the NEC asked a number of questions pertaining to that coverage. At the conclusion of that discussion, the committee took the decision to hold a vote of no confidence in the Leadership of Henry Bolton.

“The vote was carried unanimously with the exception of the Leader.

“This decision will automatically trigger an EGM [Extraordinary General Meeting] of the party, to allow the membership of UKIP the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence. The party is required to hold such an EGM within 28 days of today’s date unless Henry Bolton resigns in the meantime.

“Members will be written to in the next ten days to give details of where and when the EGM will take place.”

Speaking ahead of the meeting on ITV’s Peston on Sunday, Bolton was defiant as he vowed to stay on as party leader.

He warned of potentially fatal consequences of his sacking.

Bolton said: “If the NEC decides to go down the route of months of further infighting and further negative media scrutiny by deciding to pass a vote of no confidence in me, then I think that the reality is that the party is probably over, now that would be a tragic shame.”